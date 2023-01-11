Dr. Eric Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas500 W Main St Ste 230, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 898-8478
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
I will tell anyone who has back pain that this is the treatment you have been seeking The pain was nothing at all, Highly recommend the procedure
About Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811159973
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Utmb Austin
- University of South Dakota
- University Of South Dakota School Of Medicine-Md,
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
255 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.