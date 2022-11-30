See All Hand Surgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (293)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD

Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Angermeier works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Angermeier's Office Locations

    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-3531
    Hand Institute of Charleston - Summerville
    202 Nexton Square Dr, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (854) 429-4263
    Hand Institute of Charleston Nexton Office
    165 Brighton Park Blvd Bldg 202, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (854) 429-4263
    MUSC Health West Ashley
    2125 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-0111
    Hand Institute of Charleston - Mt. Pleasant
    851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (854) 429-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 293 ratings
    Patient Ratings (293)
    5 Star
    (292)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr Angermeier and the office were very pleasant and informative.
    Judy Doty — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720285539
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University|Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University Of South Carolina Program
    Internship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angermeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angermeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angermeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angermeier has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angermeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    293 patients have reviewed Dr. Angermeier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angermeier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angermeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angermeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

