Dr. Eric Avery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Avery, MD
Dr. Eric Avery, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery's Office Locations
Nebraska Hematology-Oncology, PC4004 Pioneer Woods Dr, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 484-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr. Avery. He is everything you could ever ask for in an oncologist, especially when you're facing and dealing with cancer. He listens and makes sure you understand everything completely, but most of all, he's brilliant and caring. I trust him with my health completely, and wouldn't even dream of seeing anyone else. (Wonderful staff at his practice as well!)
About Dr. Eric Avery, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Oncology
