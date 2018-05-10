Overview of Dr. Eric Avery, MD

Dr. Eric Avery, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Avery works at Nebraska Hematology Oncology in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.