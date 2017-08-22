Overview of Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD

Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Bachelor works at Ronald E Iverson MD in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Danville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.