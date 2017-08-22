See All Plastic Surgeons in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Pleasanton, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD

Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Bachelor works at Ronald E Iverson MD in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Danville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bachelor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surge
    1387 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 462-3700
  2. 2
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Center
    919 San Ramon Valley Blvd Ste 150, Danville, CA 94526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 820-7290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 22, 2017
    Amanda in Antioch, CA — Aug 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831121862
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachelor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bachelor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bachelor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bachelor has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachelor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachelor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachelor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachelor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachelor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

