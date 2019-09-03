Dr. Eric Baird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Baird, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Baird, MD
Dr. Eric Baird, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baird's Office Locations
Idaho Falls Surgical Specialists2805 VALENCIA DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2259
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baird has performed surgery twice on my wife and once on myself. Idaho Falls is lucky to have his skills, thank you.
About Dr. Eric Baird, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376565473
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird has seen patients for Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
