Overview of Dr. Eric Baird, MD

Dr. Eric Baird, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baird works at Idaho Falls Surgical Specialists in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.