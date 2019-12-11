Overview of Dr. Eric Baker, MD

Dr. Eric Baker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Mission Farms in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.