Overview of Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD

Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Balaguer works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, De Quervain's Release and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.