Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaguer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD
Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Balaguer works at
Dr. Balaguer's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 595-1317Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 404, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 595-1317
-
3
Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction9299 SW 152nd St Ste 103, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 595-1317
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balaguer?
I came to this Dr for my one time Second Opinion switch because I was not happy with my other Dr. From the moment I met Dr. Balaguer he was very easy to understand and I quickly learn about my diagnosis and what needed to happen. My surgery went amazing and my recovery even better. I dont even have a scar. Above all- No pain!
About Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD
- Pain Management
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1679747067
Education & Certifications
- 2009|Jackson Memorial/University of Miami Dept of Orthopedics
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- 2001|2008
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balaguer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balaguer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balaguer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balaguer works at
Dr. Balaguer has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, De Quervain's Release and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaguer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balaguer speaks Italian and Spanish.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaguer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaguer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balaguer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balaguer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.