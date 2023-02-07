Dr. Eric Bartel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bartel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Bartel, MD
Dr. Eric Bartel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Bartel's Office Locations
Fox Valley Orthopedics1975 Lin Lor Ln Ste Plz, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 584-1400
Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute1975 Lin Lor Ln # Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 468-1400
Fox Valley Orthopedics2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Fox Valley Orthopedics2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone involved was great!J
About Dr. Eric Bartel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851371264
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Surgery Fellowship From University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Metropolitan Northwest Detroit Hospitals
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- North Central College
Dr. Bartel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bartel works at
Dr. Bartel has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.