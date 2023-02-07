Overview of Dr. Eric Bartel, MD

Dr. Eric Bartel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Bartel works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Elgin, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.