Dr. Eric Bartel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (41)
Map Pin Small Elgin, IL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Bartel, MD

Dr. Eric Bartel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Bartel works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Elgin, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bartel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    1975 Lin Lor Ln Ste Plz, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
  2. 2
    Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute
    1975 Lin Lor Ln # Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 468-1400
  3. 3
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Fox Valley Orthopedics
    2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Eric Bartel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851371264
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot and Ankle Surgery Fellowship From University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • Metropolitan Northwest Detroit Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • North Central College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Bartel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartel has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.