Dr. Eric Baskin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Baskin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Baskin, DPM
Dr. Eric Baskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ.
Dr. Baskin works at
Dr. Baskin's Office Locations
-
1
Stafford Orthopedics PA1168 Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-6093
-
2
Meridian Health1140 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baskin?
Dr. Baskin was excellent. He was very thorough and explained everything to me very well. In addition, his office was clean, safe, and efficient. I appreciated the process of waiting in your car in the parking lot for added safety during the pandemic. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Eric Baskin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326043431
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskin works at
Dr. Baskin has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.