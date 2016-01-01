Dr. Eric Basta, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Basta, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eric Basta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Melrose Park, IL.
Dr. Basta works at
Locations
Aspen Dental620 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (224) 326-0554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Basta, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326570516
Dr. Basta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basta works at
Dr. Basta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.