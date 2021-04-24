Overview

Dr. Eric Batres, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bell, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Huntington Park, Los Angeles Community Hospital, PIH Health Downey Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Batres works at Office in Bell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.