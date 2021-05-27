Overview of Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM

Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Buchbaum works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.