Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM
Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Buchbaum works at
Dr. Buchbaum's Office Locations
-
1
Ortho Rhode Island1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 777-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchbaum?
I feel Dr Buchbaum is one of the kindest Drs. I have known. His very presence as well as his staff puts you at ease. I eel he really LISTENS to his patients. There needs to be more like him.
About Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952365652
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah VMAC - Salt Lake City
- Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchbaum works at
Dr. Buchbaum has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.