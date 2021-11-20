See All Ophthalmologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Eric Baylin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Baylin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Baylin, MD

Dr. Eric Baylin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.

Dr. Baylin works at Eye Designs Optical in Macon, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA, Villa Rica, GA and Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Suit, MD
Dr. James Suit, MD
3.3 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Baylin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Designs Optical
    1429 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 604-4141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Family Eyecare Associates of Milledgeville PC
    111 Fieldstone Dr Ste 100, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 604-4141
  3. 3
    Villa Rica
    705 Dallas Hwy Ste 103, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 459-2022
  4. 4
    Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons of Georgia
    3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 240, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 604-4141
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baylin?

    Nov 20, 2021
    When my trichiasis (misalignment of eyelashes) became challenging I had to make a difficult decision to undergow a very delicate eyelid surgery with potential complications. That was when I finally met the right seasoned surgeon in this field, Dr Eric Baylin. Dr Baylin thoroughly explained all options with demonstrations and their successes and complications. I decided for the lasting solution and underwent a very successful surgery by all accounts! Dr Baylins team were very efficient and rendered all assistance to my family and I. I am free of offender eyelashes permanently and once again enjoy my best hobby, reading. We are more grateful to dr Baylin and his staff than they will ever know! - Saeed Woday and Family
    — Nov 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Baylin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Baylin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baylin to family and friends

    Dr. Baylin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baylin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Baylin, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Baylin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669483442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Baylin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baylin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baylin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baylin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baylin has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baylin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Baylin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baylin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baylin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baylin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Baylin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.