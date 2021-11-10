Overview of Dr. Eric Becker, MD

Dr. Eric Becker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Becker works at ERIC D BECKER MD in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.