Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Benjamin works at VALLE DEL SOL INC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valle Del Sol
    3807 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-6797
  2. 2
    5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 157, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 559-8050
  3. 3
    Cleanslate Medical Group of Arizona Pllc
    8410 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 407-4297

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 16, 2019
    Dr. Eric Benjamin of Scottsdale literally saved my adolescent’s life. My boy went from an almost-catatonic, anorexic, severely depressed teen to a healthy, thriving, balance young man ready to face the adult world. Thanks to Dr. B, my son has discovered the importance of staying on - and taking on a regular basis - his meds while balancing that with psychiatric and psychological therapies. He literally was an answer to prayer and I will forever be indebted to him.
    CactusWrenMom — Dec 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD
    About Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639148950
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

