Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD

Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Bentolila works at Eric Bentolila M.D., PA in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bentolila's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ur Gyn Womens Health LLC
    615 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 447-1700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487726675
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentolila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bentolila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bentolila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bentolila works at Eric Bentolila M.D., PA in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bentolila’s profile.

    Dr. Bentolila has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentolila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentolila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentolila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentolila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentolila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

