Overview of Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD

Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bentolila works at Eric Bentolila M.D., PA in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.