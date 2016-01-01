Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Berger, MD
Dr. Eric Berger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
- 1 121 Whitney Ave Ste 420, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 974-7297
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Berger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
