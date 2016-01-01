Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Berger, MD
Dr. Eric Berger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-2478Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Ocean Surgical Associates24 Nautilus Dr Ste 2, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3170
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1100 Route 72 W, Stafford Township, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3128
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Berger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
