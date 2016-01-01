Overview of Dr. Eric Berger, MD

Dr. Eric Berger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ and Stafford Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.