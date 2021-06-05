Dr. Eric Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Berkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Cardiac Arrhythmia Services1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 266-0190
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 266-0190
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
- Anthem
It was an incredible experience with a very talented doctor. I would recommend him to anybody who needs a pacemaker.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1508008806
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
