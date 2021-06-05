Overview

Dr. Eric Berkowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Services in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.