Dr. Eric Berkson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Berkson works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.