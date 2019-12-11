Dr. Berkson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Berkson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Berkson, MD
Dr. Eric Berkson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Berkson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berkson's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Rehab Services20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4035
-
2
Daniel J. Townsend MD PC175 CAMBRIDGE ST, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkson?
I had rotator cuff surgery on my left shoulder last year and my right shoulder done this year. They have never felt better. Dr. Berkson is the best!
About Dr. Eric Berkson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750362737
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkson works at
Dr. Berkson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkson speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.