Overview of Dr. Eric Berman, MD

Dr. Eric Berman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus



Dr. Berman works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.