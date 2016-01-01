Dr. Eric Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Berman, MD
Dr. Eric Berman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Eric Berman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
- 1467450205
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
