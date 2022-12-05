Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bettag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM
Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bettag works at
Dr. Bettag's Office Locations
-
1
St. Charles Foot and Ankle Center PC2320 Dean St Ste 104, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 584-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bettag?
I made an appointment with Dr. Bettag for my husband after having read his glowing reviews. We’d been unhappy with the podiatrist he’d been seeing. We were able to get an appointment within a week. Dr. Bettag is warm, shows an interest in getting to know you as a person, and takes time with you. Dr. Stipati, his colleague, immediately began working on my husband’s feet. Apparently, the other podiatrist misdiagnosed what was wrong and prescribed treatments that were not helpful. Dr. Bettag gave us a cream that has been very helpful. My husband’s feet started feeling better almost immediately and now—a month or so out—he is experiencing markedly less pain than he had previously. The other podiatrist gave my husband a referral for diabetic shoes, but didn’t give us any help in cutting through the red tape to actually get the shoes. Dr. Stipati measured both his feet and helped him order a pair of shoes right there in the office. I can’t say enough good about this practice!
About Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1639192982
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bettag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bettag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bettag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bettag works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.