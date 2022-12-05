Overview of Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM

Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Bettag works at St. Charles Foot and Ankle Center PC in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.