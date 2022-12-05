See All Podiatrists in Saint Charles, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Saint Charles, IL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM

Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Bettag works at St. Charles Foot and Ankle Center PC in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bettag's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Charles Foot and Ankle Center PC
    2320 Dean St Ste 104, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Teresa Bradley — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639192982
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Bettag, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bettag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bettag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bettag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bettag works at St. Charles Foot and Ankle Center PC in Saint Charles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bettag’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

