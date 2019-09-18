Dr. Eric Bezler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bezler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bezler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Connecticut Imaging Partners6 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8330
Collins Medical Associates 2pc546 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 529-6124
Physicians for Women's Health LLC14 Jones Hollow Rd, Marlborough, CT 06447 Directions (860) 295-8217
Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 284-4321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bezler is an amazing doctor - he has the best sense of humor and always makes my children laugh and have fun at appointments. He also has always helped us and gotten us in with the right specialists when needed. LOVE DR BEZLER
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Pediatrics
