Overview of Dr. Eric Blakney, MD

Dr. Eric Blakney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Blakney works at Saint Francis Medical Partners - Premier in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.