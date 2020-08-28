See All Plastic Surgeons in Scranton, PA
Dr. Eric Blomain, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Blomain, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (34)
Map Pin Small Scranton, PA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Blomain, MD

Dr. Eric Blomain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Blomain works at Northeastern Pennsylvania Plastic Surgery Associates Ltd. in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
4.3 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
4.2 (30)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Samson, MD
Dr. Thomas Samson, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Blomain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeastern Pennsylvania Plastic Surgery Associates Ltd.
    1222 Marion St, Scranton, PA 18509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 347-1712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blomain?

    Aug 28, 2020
    First time patient. Excellent staff from the front desk, to Gabby the scheduler, Kathy who was my nurse, to Emily the office manager, all first rate. Doctor Blomain explained my condition, explained surgery treatment fully, and listened to all my questions and concerns. I was scheduled for short procedure, out patient surgery, at Moses Taylor Hospital. Once again first rate operating room staff. The entire process went seamless with scheduling & surgery. All involved were very informative and made me feel comfortable, every step of the way.
    John Murphy — Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Blomain, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Blomain, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blomain to family and friends

    Dr. Blomain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blomain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Blomain, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Blomain, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093724510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Blomain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blomain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blomain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blomain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blomain works at Northeastern Pennsylvania Plastic Surgery Associates Ltd. in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Blomain’s profile.

    Dr. Blomain has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blomain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Blomain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blomain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blomain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blomain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Blomain, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.