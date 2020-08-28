Dr. Eric Blomain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blomain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Blomain, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Blomain, MD
Dr. Eric Blomain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Blomain works at
Dr. Blomain's Office Locations
-
1
Northeastern Pennsylvania Plastic Surgery Associates Ltd.1222 Marion St, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 347-1712
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blomain?
First time patient. Excellent staff from the front desk, to Gabby the scheduler, Kathy who was my nurse, to Emily the office manager, all first rate. Doctor Blomain explained my condition, explained surgery treatment fully, and listened to all my questions and concerns. I was scheduled for short procedure, out patient surgery, at Moses Taylor Hospital. Once again first rate operating room staff. The entire process went seamless with scheduling & surgery. All involved were very informative and made me feel comfortable, every step of the way.
About Dr. Eric Blomain, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1093724510
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blomain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blomain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blomain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blomain works at
Dr. Blomain has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blomain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Blomain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blomain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blomain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blomain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.