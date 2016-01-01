Overview of Dr. Eric Bloom, MD

Dr. Eric Bloom, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Bloom works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.