Dr. Eric Bloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Bloom, MD
Dr. Eric Bloom, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Bloom, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902874670
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Med Coll Penn
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
