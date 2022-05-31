Overview

Dr. Eric Bouwens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Bouwens works at Mercy Health Physician Partners in Grandville, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.