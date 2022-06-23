See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Franklin, TN
Dr. Eric Bowman, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Bowman, MD

Dr. Eric Bowman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Bowman works at Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bowman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin
    206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-3290
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Clavicle Fracture
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Eric N. Bowman is a true gem. His compassion, bedside manner, medical training, & skills as an Orthopedic surgeon are traits not often found in the ocean of care providers, yet very much sought after. Providing me with a complete overview of my injury and proposed treatment completely put to rest any concerns I had about someone operating on my severely damaged knee. He listens then answers questions in a clear & understandable manner to ensure there is nothing misinterpret related to pre & post operative procedures. Without reservation, I highly recommend Dr. Bowman to treat any Orthopedic trauma you may experience.
    Michael Zimmermann — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Bowman, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801153622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic|Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Residency
    • Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
    Internship
    • Campbell Clinic, University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
