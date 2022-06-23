Dr. Eric Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bowman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Bowman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 790-3290Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Eric N. Bowman is a true gem. His compassion, bedside manner, medical training, & skills as an Orthopedic surgeon are traits not often found in the ocean of care providers, yet very much sought after. Providing me with a complete overview of my injury and proposed treatment completely put to rest any concerns I had about someone operating on my severely damaged knee. He listens then answers questions in a clear & understandable manner to ensure there is nothing misinterpret related to pre & post operative procedures. Without reservation, I highly recommend Dr. Bowman to treat any Orthopedic trauma you may experience.
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801153622
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic|Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- Campbell Clinic, University Of Tennessee
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
