Overview of Dr. Eric Bowman, MD

Dr. Eric Bowman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Bowman works at Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.