Overview

Dr. Eric Boyd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Boyd works at Desert Pain Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.