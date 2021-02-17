Dr. Eric Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Boyd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Locations
1
Desert Pain Institute6309 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 325-3802
2
Arizona Orthopedics Pllc1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 203, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (602) 734-1834
3
Comprehensive Surgical Solutions LLC13215 N 7th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 805-5041
4
Integrated Orthopedics17300 N Perimeter Dr Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 734-1834
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyd has been managing my back pain for a number of years, keeping me out of the OR with no big back surgery. I am able to do the things I love. He is patient, kind and very knowledgeable. The staff in the clinic as well as the ASC are outstanding! They make you feel important, safe and really listen. I highly recommend Desert Pain Institute for quality care and experience!
About Dr. Eric Boyd, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255355285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Upper Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
