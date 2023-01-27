Dr. Eric Boyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Boyden, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Boyden, MD
Dr. Eric Boyden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Boyden works at
Dr. Boyden's Office Locations
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 786-1358
Barton Community Health Center2201 South Ave, S Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Directions (775) 786-1358
Center for Outpatient Surgerythe343 Elm St Ste 100, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-1358
- 4 3280 Dauphin St Bldg B, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (775) 786-1358
- 5 3246 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (530) 539-6600
Renown So Meadows Medical Center Clinical Lab10101 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-7162
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-6490
Dr Raymond Swarts MD Ltd.555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-1358Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Slipped down stairs and fell on leftside hip. Upon MRI identification of hip fracture was referred to Dr Boyden and two days later had hip surgery. Now 3 weeks have passed and doing very well. Walking steady and with cane support Taki ng stairs. Also driving Very satisfied. Dr Boyden easily discussed issue's with me. Valerie
About Dr. Eric Boyden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boyden works at
Dr. Boyden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Knee Replacement and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyden, there are benefits to both methods.