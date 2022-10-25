Overview of Dr. Eric Bradburn, MD

Dr. Eric Bradburn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc



Dr. Bradburn works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY with other offices in Winchester, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.