Dr. Eric Brahin, MD

Neurology
2.8 (55)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Brahin, MD

Dr. Eric Brahin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Brahin works at Eric J Brahin MD in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brahin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eric J. Brahin MD Pllc
    2600 SW Military Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 923-2700
  2. 2
    Alexei Arkhipov M.d. P.A.
    7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 923-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Headache
Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Headache
Tremor

Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I have had issues that numerous Neurologist have miss diagnosed.. After 18 years my primary care manager sent me for a consult with Dr. Brahin. When I arrived I was skeptical due to the office location & size. Once I met with him and told him what was happening & for how long he did a MRI like all the others did but he was the 1st one to recommend an EEG. Long and behold all this time I was having non-focal seizures and MRI confirmed it. I FINALLY had an answer diagnosis. Here I am 3 years later and I have not had one since thanks to have a proper treatment plan. What's great is that he's the only Doctor there so I see him every appointment. I don't have to worry about miscommunication between docs or having to repeating info. Plus his staff is amazing. There is a downfall with sometimes wait time being long at check in but it's only him and I take comfort in knowing that if I have to wait, it's because he took time the patient needed versus not listening and rushing the appointment. Thank Dr. Brahin & Staff
    D Diaz — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Brahin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710201264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Brahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brahin works at Eric J Brahin MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brahin’s profile.

    Dr. Brahin has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

