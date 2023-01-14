See All Hand Surgeons in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Eric Britton, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (183)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Britton, MD

Dr. Eric Britton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Britton works at Hand Surgery Associates in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Parker, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Britton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Rock
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Parker
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078
  3. 3
    Englewood
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 744-7078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthSmart
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Effective, and efficient Good Dr
    — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Britton, MD
    About Dr. Eric Britton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477599405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert Kutz And Asssociates
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

