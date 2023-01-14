Dr. Eric Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Britton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Britton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
Castle Rock2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 744-7078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parker11960 Lioness Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 744-7078
Englewood601 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 744-7078
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Effective, and efficient Good Dr
About Dr. Eric Britton, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477599405
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Kutz And Asssociates
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Britton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britton has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.
