Overview of Dr. Eric Britton, MD

Dr. Eric Britton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Britton works at Hand Surgery Associates in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Parker, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.