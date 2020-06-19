Dr. Eric Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Brock, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Brock, MD
Dr. Eric Brock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford, Palo Pinto General Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Brock's Office Locations
Weatherford Office114 N Waco St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 901-9923
Mineral Wells715 W Hubbard St, Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Directions (940) 325-7900
Eric Brock MD Orthopedic Surgery925 Santa Fe Dr Ste 113, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 901-9923
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Being 70 years old and a life time of drs. I can honestly say Dr. Brock ranks at the top! I went in with severe knee pain thinking I would need knee replacement. A quick look at my e-rays he said it was level 3 arthritis. I received cortisone shots with a followup for three more shots with stronger fillers to come. I found immediate relief. I had my hand in a brace and was not asking for help with it, but he immediately asked about it and and shot it up also. NO pain. He took his time and I felt rushed. He has a great bedside manner and his humor made it a stress free experience! I Highly recommend Dr. Brock!
About Dr. Eric Brock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396938973
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
