Dr. Eric Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Brooks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and Sparrow Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7302 Balsam Ct, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (313) 510-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Brooks, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
