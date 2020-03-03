Overview of Dr. Eric Brown, MD

Dr. Eric Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Brown works at Comprehensive Breast Care in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.