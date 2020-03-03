Dr. Eric Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Brown, MD
Dr. Eric Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Breast Care4967 Crooks Rd Ste 210, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 687-7300
-
2
Comprehensive Breast Care44199 Dequindre Rd # 609, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 687-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown treats his patients as if they were his own family and has the best bedside manner. He takes time to answer questions, explain things and just make you feel so comfortable and at ease with everything. He also makes you so calm on the day of surgery when in most cases, you’d be a ball of nerves. He is the absolute best at what he does and you can tell he sincerely cares and has the highest passion!
About Dr. Eric Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538148515
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Med Center
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.