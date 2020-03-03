See All General Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Eric Brown, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Troy, MI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Brown, MD

Dr. Eric Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Brown works at Comprehensive Breast Care in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Breast Care
    4967 Crooks Rd Ste 210, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 687-7300
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Breast Care
    44199 Dequindre Rd # 609, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 687-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Dr. Brown treats his patients as if they were his own family and has the best bedside manner. He takes time to answer questions, explain things and just make you feel so comfortable and at ease with everything. He also makes you so calm on the day of surgery when in most cases, you’d be a ball of nerves. He is the absolute best at what he does and you can tell he sincerely cares and has the highest passion!
    — Mar 03, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538148515
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John Hospital And Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Comprehensive Breast Care in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

