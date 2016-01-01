Dr. Eric Brumwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brumwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Brumwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Brumwell, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Brumwell works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Bainbridge Island Medical Center1344 Wintergreen Ln Ne, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions (206) 842-5632
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Brumwell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1922086388
Education & Certifications
- Nnmc Bethesda MD
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brumwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brumwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brumwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brumwell works at
Dr. Brumwell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brumwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brumwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brumwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.