Dr. Eric Bunting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bunting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Bunting, MD
Dr. Eric Bunting, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Sumner Community Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Bunting works at
Dr. Bunting's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose and Throat Associates310 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 684-2838Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mid-Kansas Ear Nose & Throat Associates10090 E Shannon Woods Cir, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 684-2838
-
3
Ridge Road3460 N Ridge Rd Ste 120, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 722-5811Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Sumner Community Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bunting?
Dr. Bunting is the best. He’s an excellent surgeon. He’s so caring and compassionate. Extremely smart and knowledgeable. I went through several doctors who blew me off or told me there was nothing they could do for me. Dr. Bunting listened to me and provided me with a solution. He removed my thyroid which had cancer that no one found before him. I owe this man my life.
About Dr. Eric Bunting, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952302341
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunting has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunting works at
Dr. Bunting has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.