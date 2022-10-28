Overview of Dr. Eric Bunting, MD

Dr. Eric Bunting, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Sumner Community Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Bunting works at Mid-Kansas ENT Associates - Hillside in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.