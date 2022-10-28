See All Otolaryngologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Eric Bunting, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Bunting, MD

Dr. Eric Bunting, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Sumner Community Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Bunting works at Mid-Kansas ENT Associates - Hillside in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bunting's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose and Throat Associates
    310 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 684-2838
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mid-Kansas Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    10090 E Shannon Woods Cir, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 684-2838
  3. 3
    Ridge Road
    3460 N Ridge Rd Ste 120, Wichita, KS 67205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 722-5811
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Sumner Community Hospital
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Otitis Media
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Bunting is the best. He’s an excellent surgeon. He’s so caring and compassionate. Extremely smart and knowledgeable. I went through several doctors who blew me off or told me there was nothing they could do for me. Dr. Bunting listened to me and provided me with a solution. He removed my thyroid which had cancer that no one found before him. I owe this man my life.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Bunting, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952302341
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Missouri-Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Bunting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunting has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunting works at Mid-Kansas ENT Associates - Hillside in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bunting’s profile.

    Dr. Bunting has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

