Dr. Eric Burseth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Burseth works at A M G Midwest Heart - Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL and Lake Zurich, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.