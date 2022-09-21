Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Burdge works at
Locations
-
1
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-6504
-
2
Commonwealth Physicians Network190 Welles St Ste 150, Forty Fort, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Explains procedure in detail. Answered all questions and concerns. No long wait times. Excellent bedside manner. Minimal scarring on surgical site. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr.Burdge. I honestly cannot say enough wonderful things about this brilliant surgeon.
About Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851381339
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Breast Oncology-Uams Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
- The Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Cornell University Medical College
- The University Of Washington
- General Surgery
