Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (80)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Burdge works at Winthrop P Rockefeller Cncr Ins in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Forty Fort, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uams Sats Program
    4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 686-6504
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Physicians Network
    190 Welles St Ste 150, Forty Fort, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 283-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Explains procedure in detail. Answered all questions and concerns. No long wait times. Excellent bedside manner. Minimal scarring on surgical site. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr.Burdge. I honestly cannot say enough wonderful things about this brilliant surgeon.
    Ann Crawford — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851381339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Surgical Breast Oncology-Uams Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Washington
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric C Burdge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burdge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

