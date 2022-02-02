See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Eric Challgren, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eric Challgren, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.

Dr. Challgren works at Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology
    4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 207, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 863-0073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Wart
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Plantar Wart
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss

Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Eric Challgren, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477508893
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Wi
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med College Of Oh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Challgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Challgren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Challgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Challgren works at Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Challgren’s profile.

    Dr. Challgren has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Challgren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challgren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

