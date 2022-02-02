Dr. Eric Challgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Challgren, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Challgren, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.
Dr. Challgren works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 207, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 863-0073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Challgren?
I first saw Dr.Challgren a year ago and during my appt, he spotted skin cancer and subsequently handled my mohs surgery. I again saw him a week ago and just had to take a minute to recommend him. He listens carefully to every question and takes the time to thoroughly explain his findings and recommended treatment if needed. Highly recommend Dr. Challgren and his team.
About Dr. Eric Challgren, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1477508893
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wi
- Med College Of Oh
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Challgren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Challgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Challgren works at
Dr. Challgren has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Challgren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challgren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.