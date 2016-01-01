Dr. Eric Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Chen, MD
Dr. Eric Chen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UW Neighborhood South Lake Union Clinic750 Republican St Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eric Chen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1235559980
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
