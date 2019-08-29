Dr. Eric Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Chen, MD
Dr. Eric Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas11460 Space Center Blvd Ste 2, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 450, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas800 Peakwood Dr Ste 1C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is very cautious and precise in his work has been my experience as a patient.
About Dr. Eric Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Brackenridge Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
