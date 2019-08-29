See All Ophthalmologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Eric Chen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Chen, MD

Dr. Eric Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Pearland, TX, Lufkin, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    11460 Space Center Blvd Ste 2, Houston, TX 77059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 450, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  6. 6
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 1C, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Eric Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578521779
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Internship
    • Brackenridge Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

