Overview of Dr. Eric Chen, MD

Dr. Eric Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Pearland, TX, Lufkin, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.