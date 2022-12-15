Dr. Eric Chenven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chenven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chenven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Chenven, MD
Dr. Eric Chenven, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Chenven's Office Locations
Broward Urology Center2150 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 463-6408
Broward Urology Center2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-6408Monday1:30pm - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chenven has good bedside manners and is very knowledgeable. I would recommend him. His office staff is very nice as well.
About Dr. Eric Chenven, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch U Hosp|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chenven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chenven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chenven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chenven has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chenven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chenven speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Chenven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chenven.
