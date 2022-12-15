See All Urologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Eric Chenven, MD

Urology
3.5 (71)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Chenven, MD

Dr. Eric Chenven, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Chenven works at Broward Urology Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chenven's Office Locations

    Broward Urology Center
    2150 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-6408
    Broward Urology Center
    2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-6408
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Chenven has good bedside manners and is very knowledgeable. I would recommend him. His office staff is very nice as well.
    Ana — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Chenven, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962493619
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch U Hosp|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Chenven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chenven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chenven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chenven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chenven works at Broward Urology Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chenven’s profile.

    Dr. Chenven has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chenven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Chenven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chenven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chenven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chenven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

