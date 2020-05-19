See All Rheumatologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Eric Chiang, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (35)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Chiang, MD

Dr. Eric Chiang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Sint Eustatius.

Dr. Chiang works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chiang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center of Coastal Bend
    2820 S Padre Island Dr Ste 175, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 400-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Hydrodissection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injection Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Eric Chiang, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1386962116
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    • Lsu-Shreveport
    Internship
    • Lsu-Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • University of Sint Eustatius
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiang works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chiang’s profile.

    Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chiang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

