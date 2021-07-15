See All Vascular Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Eric Chino, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Chino, MD

Dr. Eric Chino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno.

Dr. Chino works at EAR NOSE & THROAT CONSULTANTS in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Institute of Las Vegas
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 560, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-8346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Therapy Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Very good dr. Really know about vains. It’s hard to find a doctor that knows a lot about vain and how to do surgery.
    Reynaldo perez — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Chino, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356438279
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada At Reno
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chino works at EAR NOSE & THROAT CONSULTANTS in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Chino’s profile.

    Dr. Chino has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

