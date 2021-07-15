Overview of Dr. Eric Chino, MD

Dr. Eric Chino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno.



Dr. Chino works at EAR NOSE & THROAT CONSULTANTS in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.