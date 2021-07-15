Dr. Chino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Chino, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Chino, MD
Dr. Eric Chino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno.

Dr. Chino's Office Locations
Vein Institute of Las Vegas3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 560, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-8346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good dr. Really know about vains. It’s hard to find a doctor that knows a lot about vain and how to do surgery.
About Dr. Eric Chino, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356438279
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada At Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chino has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chino speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chino.
