Overview of Dr. Eric Chiu, MD

Dr. Eric Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.



Dr. Chiu works at Des Peres Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.