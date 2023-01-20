Dr. Eric Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Chiu, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Chiu, MD
Dr. Eric Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Dr. Chiu's Office Locations
Des Peres Eye Center12990 Manchester Rd Ste 202, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-6137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent . Dr Chiu visited with me and my Husband checking if any questions or concerns. His staff considerate and efficient. Warm towels appreciated! Iesha ( check correct spelling) vas great. Thank you
About Dr. Eric Chiu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
