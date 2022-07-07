See All Plastic Surgeons in Flushing, NY
Dr. Eric Choe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Flushing, NY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Choe, MD

Dr. Eric Choe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Choe works at Eric I Choe MD in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eric I Choe MD
    4161 Kissena Blvd Ste B, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 463-5241
  2. 2
    Eric I. Choe MD Facs
    121 E 60th St Apt 2B, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 838-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Restylane® Injections
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2022
    It's been 1 month since my breast surgery. Im so happy that I choose Dr. Choe. He was amazing and helped me get through the process.
    — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Choe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    35 years of experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Korean
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    1275695595
    • 1275695595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    NEW YORK MED COLL
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

