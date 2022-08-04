See All Gastroenterologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Eric Choi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Choi works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Altais Medical Group - Riverside
    4646 Brockton Ave Ste, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Hemorrhoids
Dysphagia
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Choi for about 8months now. In the 2 officer visits the colonoscopy, I found Dr. Choi to be extremely polite, caring, and his professionalism is extraordinary. The staff at Altais is very kind and understanding. I highly recommend Dr. Choi.
    Matthew Chase Stanfield — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Choi, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1841406568
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor-Ucla Ctr|Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital|Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
    • Thomas Jeff U Hosp|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choi’s profile.

    Dr. Choi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

