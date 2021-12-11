Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Braverman Eye Center1050 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 458-2112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Braverman Eye Center1935 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 458-2112
Ceo Center for Executive Ophthalmology6233 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-0000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
South Florida Laser Eye Center8051 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 474-2900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Katzen Eye Care and Laser Center901 N Congress Ave Ste 104, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 567-7335Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rothchild Eye Institute16244 S Military Trl Ste 690, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-2811Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Snyder Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery PA120 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 395-7616Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Ciliberti is an excellent doctor who quickly diagnosed my condition, prescribed the remedy, and changed my life. With prisms in my glasses I can now drive again. I really thank him and his wonderful staff for their professional attention.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University of Miami
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Ciliberti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciliberti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciliberti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciliberti speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciliberti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciliberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciliberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.