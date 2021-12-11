See All Neurologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD

Neurology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD

Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Ciliberti works at Braverman Eye Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL, Tamarac, FL, Plantation, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ciliberti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Braverman Eye Center
    1050 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 458-2112
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Braverman Eye Center
    1935 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 458-2112
  3. 3
    Ceo Center for Executive Ophthalmology
    6233 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 721-0000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    South Florida Laser Eye Center
    8051 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 474-2900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Katzen Eye Care and Laser Center
    901 N Congress Ave Ste 104, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 567-7335
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Rothchild Eye Institute
    16244 S Military Trl Ste 690, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-2811
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Snyder Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery PA
    120 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-7616
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Low Back Pain
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pain
Color Blindness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esophoria
Esotropia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Headache
Herniated Disc
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
Tension Headache
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aneurysm
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Behçet's Disease
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorioretinitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Corneal Diseases
Cranial Nerve Disorders
Cranial Nerve Palsy
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Drusen
Dystonia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Graves' Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Marfan Syndrome
Meningiomas
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
Optic Atrophy
Optic Neuropathy
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Pupil Disorders
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Strabismus
Stroke
Syphilis Infections
Tear Duct Disorders
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
Vision Disorders
Visual Field Loss
Visual Migraine
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2021
    B. Velasco — Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609826825
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Ciliberti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciliberti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciliberti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciliberti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciliberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciliberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

